Soldiers of 53rd Brigade destroy enemy manpower: forests of Donetsk region are covered with bodies and remains of enemy. PHOTOS

After enemy assaults, the forests of Donetsk region are littered with the bodies of Russian soldiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

"The enemy's attacks do not stop, the once picturesque forests of Donetsk region are now covered with bodies and remains of the enemy. Destruction of Russian manpower, equipment and weapons is our priority. The soldiers of the 53rd Brigade are using all available technical means to destroy enemy manpower, adding to the statistics of Russian losses. We are holding the line. There is no room for mercy here," the statement reads.

