Ammunition, MLRS and KABs missiles were found at destroyed warehouse in Bryansk region - CCD. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday, 10 November 2024, the Defence Forces attacked enemy ammunition depots in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD)  Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Bryansk region, an ammunition warehouse with artillery ammunition, MLRS missiles, and KABs was hit," he assured.

Удар по складах під Брянськом

Earlier, the General Staff reported that ammunition depots were hit in the Bryansk region.

