Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired 15 times at localities, 2 people were killed and two more wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders do not stop shelling Donetsk region. Over the past day, 6 settlements came under enemy fire, with casualties and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, a man was injured in a bomb attack and an apartment building was damaged. Seven houses were damaged in Dachne and three more in Hannivka. The enemy struck Myrnohrad with a "FAB-250" bomb with an UMPK module, damaging 2 apartment buildings, a utility company and equipment, an administrative building, a garage, and 5 cars.

According to the Pokrovsk RMA, on 10 November, a road near the village of Shevchenko came under fire. An employee of one of Pokrovsk's utility companies was killed as a result of an fpv drone hit.

"According to the updated information, a driver of 'Pokrovskteplomerezha' utility company, born in 1964, was killed by a drone strike while driving on the road near the village of Shevchenko. During the drone attack, the man was driving and became a direct target of the enemy," the statement said.

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed in Lyman.

The occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with "S-300" and artillery, damaging 4 private houses, an enterprise, critical infrastructure facilities, 46 private garages and civilian cars.

Today at about 4:35 a.m. Russia struck Kramatorsk with three "UMPB D-30SN" bombs. A 68-year-old woman was wounded. At least 30 private houses and 9 cars were damaged. Police and all rescue services are working at the scene.

The Russians dropped five "UMPB D-30SN" bombs on Mykolaivka, killing one civilian and injuring another. Six private houses and an infrastructure facility were destroyed.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk. In Chasiv Yar community, 12 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region. 142 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 11 children.

