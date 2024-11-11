Security of "grain corridor": Neizhpapa inspects ship and boat groups and names their main tasks. PHOTOS

The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, checked the readiness of the ship and boat tactical groups of the Navy grouping, which ensure the security of the "grain corridor" and the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ukrainian Navy.

"Strengthening counteraction to the enemy and improving anti-sabotage defence are the main tasks. The enemy has repeatedly tried to enter our territorial waters, but thanks to the coordinated work of our sailors, the attempts were in vain. It is important to continue to detect and neutralise threats in a timely manner. The crews of our warships are also involved in repelling air attacks, in particular kamikaze drones, which the enemy uses to terrorise the civilian population," said Neizhpapa.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Navy together with the commanders of the ships discussed key issues such as how to respond quickly to possible threats and maintain a high level of combat readiness.

Read more: In February, 8 million tons of cargo were exported via Ukraine’s sea corridor. This is record - Kubrakov

"Continuous improvement of training allows military sailors to quickly adapt to new challenges. At the same time, we have identified a number of needs for additional resources and improved logistics," he said.















In addition, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy awarded the servicemen who demonstrated professionalism in the performance of their duties and thanked each sailor for their heroic service and dedication.