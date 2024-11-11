Ukrainian trucker killed in Germany during dispute over war - Bild. PHOTOS

A Ukrainian trucker was killed in southern Germany after a dispute over dictator Putin.

This was reported by Bild, Censor.NET informs.

"The conflict occurred at a truck stop near the village of Oberrot. On Saturday evening, four drivers were drinking alcohol there. Ionut B., a 38-year-old trucker from Romania, told BILD that he asked his colleagues to turn down the music, but they did not listen, kept laughing and arguing loudly. According to Ionut, the topic of discussion was the war in Ukraine and Russia's role," the publication writes.

After 20:00 local time, the conflict escalated and turned into a fight.

A 34-year-old driver from Ukraine was killed in the attack. Three other men (35, 41 and 45 years old) were arrested. One of them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating who killed the Ukrainian.

