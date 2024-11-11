Ruscists kill civilian man in occupied village near Selydove - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

An investigation has been launched into the murder of a civilian man in an occupied village near Selydove in Donetsk region.

What is known about the war crime?

As noted, on 11 November 2024, one of the Telegram channels published information about the alleged murder of a civilian committed by representatives of the Russian Federation armed forces in the Pokrovsk district. According to media reports, this crime occurred after the capture of the village of Novooleksiivka, which is located near the city of Selydove.

The published photos show the body of a man lying on the road next to destroyed private houses that had suffered from the fighting.

Currently, urgent investigative actions and search operations are underway to verify the information, establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the victim of the occupiers.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pokrovsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into a war crime that led to the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).