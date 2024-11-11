Lubinets sent letters to UN and ICRC regarding another execution of our prisoners by occupiers: How many more lives must be lost for world to act?

Russian troops may have shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war at close range in the Kursk region.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war is a war crime of the Russians. According to information circulating on the Internet, Russian troops probably shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war at close range in the Kursk region," he said.

Lubinets reminds that prisoners of war should always be protected, in particular from acts of violence, but Russia has once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

Read more: Lubinets sends letters to UN and ICRC over shooting of civilians in Selydove: perpetrators must be brought to justice

The Ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding this crime.

"The international community must respond immediately to this act of cruelty to stop Russia's aggression! How many more lives must be lost for the world to act? Russia must be held accountable for every crime and every broken life," he summarizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians shot two captured soldiers in the Kursk region. A video of this atrocity has been published.