ENG
Russians advance in Pershotravneve, Nelipivka and near 8 more settlements in Donetsk and Kursk regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops continue to advance through the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"The enemy has advanced in Pershotravneve, Nelipivka, near Dariino, Petrivka, Yurivka, Novooleksiivka, Dalne, Makarivka, Rivnopillia and Novodarivka," the statement said.

Donetska region (3658) Kursk (727)
