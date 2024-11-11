Defense Forces are holding back 50 thousand personnel of occupier’s army in Kursk region, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In an evening video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 50,000 enemy troops were in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"A detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The frontline, first of all, our Kurakhove direction, other directions also in Donetsk region. Attention is paid to the Kursk operation.

There, our guys are holding back a fairly large grouping of Russian troops - 50,000 occupant army personnel, who, thanks to the Kursk operation, cannot be sent to other areas of Russian attacks on our territory. We greatly appreciate the bravery of all our soldiers, every unit involved in these battles.

I would also like to recognize all our forces that are striking at Russian bases, logistics, and rear areas. Our forces' strikes on Russian stockpiles have reduced the amount of artillery used by the occupier, and this is noticeable at the front. That is why we need long-range solutions from our partners - from America, from Britain, from Germany. This is something that is vital. The farther our missiles and drones can hit, the less real combat power Russia will have," Zelenskyy emphasized.

