Zelenskyy held meeting of Staff: There are technological solutions for comprehensive program to counter Russian KABs

On Monday, November 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. In particular, there was a report on a comprehensive program against Russian guided bombs.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I heard a report on further strengthening air defense. We decided to increase the number of mobile fire groups in the regions that are priority targets for Russian terror. The implementation of the previous decisions of the Chiefs of Staff on better training and equipping of the mobile fire groups is underway," he said.

He also said that he was presented with a report on a comprehensive program against Russian KABs.

There are promising technological solutions. There was also a report on the current state of Ukraine's missile program, including the development of its own guided bombs. Reports on three-year contracts for manufacturers of drones and other types of weapons," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State heard a detailed report from Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"There is a decision of the Commander-in-Chief to significantly strengthen the most difficult areas - Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. In the Kurakhove direction, our guys continue to hold back an almost 50,000-strong enemy group outside Ukraine," the president added.