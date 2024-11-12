Consequences of GAB strike on multi-storey building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia: 2 people are released. PHOTO

On the morning of 12 November, Russian invaders attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. They hit a multi-storey building. There are victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Two people were trapped in a multi-storey building in Stepnohirsk that was damaged by an enemy air strike. Emergency workers freed the people. Fortunately, they did not need medical assistance," the statement said.

