Consequences of GAB strike on multi-storey building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia: 2 people are released. PHOTO
On the morning of 12 November, Russian invaders attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. They hit a multi-storey building. There are victims.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
"Two people were trapped in a multi-storey building in Stepnohirsk that was damaged by an enemy air strike. Emergency workers freed the people. Fortunately, they did not need medical assistance," the statement said.
