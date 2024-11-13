For $5,000, she promised to influence MSEC officials to obtain disability group: Former doctor exposed in Lviv region. PHOTO

A woman from Lviv was exposed and served a notice of suspicion for promising $5,000 to influence regional MSEC officials to make a positive decision on the disability group.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the former doctor promised to "help" the soldier with obtaining a disability group. For her services, she set a price of $5,000, which was supposed to ensure her influence on officials of the regional MSEC to make a positive decision. The woman assured him that if he refused to provide the money, it would be impossible to obtain a disability group in any other way.

The woman was detained while receiving the full amount of money in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing to identify all involved persons.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the State Specialized Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.