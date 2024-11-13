2 people killed and 7 wounded in today’s shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 November, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, in particular, Shevchenko village, Novotroitske, Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire, with casualties and injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in the village of Shevchenko of the Komarska community, Russians killed a 32-year-old woman and wounded a 36-year-old woman, damaged an administrative building and a car.



In Novotroiitske of the Pokrovsk community, a 63-year-old man was killed and 2 other people were wounded.

Read more: Invaders attack car in Kupiansk with drone, wounding man

In Kostiantynivka, 4 people sustained injuries of varying degrees, 21 private houses, administrative buildings, an enterprise, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.



In addition, an administrative building was damaged in Kramatorsk.





"Russians are targeting civilians. It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate!" - Filashkin stressed.