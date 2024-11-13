Invaders shelled Kupiansk. Two people were wounded, including ambulance driver. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers shelled the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Two people were wounded in the attack, including an ambulance driver.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, around 15:30, the occupiers attacked an ambulance. The 66-year-old driver was injured.

Another hit was recorded in the private residential sector. A 49-year-old man was wounded there. The houses were also damaged.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).