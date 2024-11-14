They committed arson and spied for Russia: Two agents of Russian special services detained in Zaporizhzhia and Volyn - SSU. PHOTOS

Two Russian intelligence agents who spied on the Defence Forces and committed arson attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Volyn regions have been detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

A 31-year-old drug addict who had previously spent 6 years in prison for theft and was remotely recruited by the occupiers after his release was detained in Zaporizhzhia.

On the instructions of the Russian Federation, the man set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle that was undergoing maintenance after combat missions at the front. He also monitored the presence of personnel at the locations of the Defence Forces.

"The ruscists were trying to get this information to prepare new air strikes on the city. Law enforcement officers detained an enemy agent on an attempt to set fire to another car. At the same time, the SSU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces in the frontline city," the statement said.

An 18-year-old man was detained in Volyn region for burning down a relay cabinet on a railway line near the regional centre.

He received this task from a representative of the Russian special services, who remotely engaged the young man in cooperation through Russian Telegram channels to find "easy" money.

Both were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 113, part 2 (sabotage committed under martial law), Article 28, part 2, part 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations by prior conspiracy by a group of persons), Article 28(2), Article 194(2) (intentional damage to property committed by arson by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

They are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

