News Photo
UOC-MP cleric in Zhytomyr region served suspicion notice for justifying enemy and imposing pro-Russian views on parishioners - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service has collected evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities of a cleric of the Ovruch-Korosten Diocese of the UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What did the investigation find?

According to the case, after the outbreak of a full-scale war, the defendant imposed pro-Russian views on his parishioners in his sermons and posted posts on social media justifying Russia's war against Ukraine.

Among other things, the cleric's pages presented the Russian invasion of our country as a "civil conflict" and justified the war crimes of the ruscists.

"In addition, the defendant publicly insulted the religious views of believers of other faiths and called for support for the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to the investigation, the offender recorded his anti-Ukrainian speeches on camera and then posted the video on his Facebook page, the SSU said.

клірик УПЦ МП з Житомирщини
The SSU-initiated examinations confirmed the facts of the cleric's information and subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country.

Suspicion of a traitor in a cassock

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

