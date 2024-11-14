Ministry of Defense codified domestically produced "Pernach" remote fire control module. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved the use of the domestically produced Pernach remote-controlled module in the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

"The Pernacha turret is equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun and a control system unit with a battery and camera," the statement said.

The operator controls the module from a safe hiding place using a remote control and FPV glasses, which transmit the image from the video camera.

We would like to remind manufacturers and developers of weapons and military equipment who have any questions about the codification process can contact the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment by e-mail: [email protected].