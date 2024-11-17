In morning, occupiers shelled Nikopol: 2 people were killed and some were wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 November 2024, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region several times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers used artillery and sent kamikaze drones.

Victims of Russian shelling

Two people died in Nikopol as a result of hostile shelling. They are a 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

"Five local residents were injured. Three women aged 67, 72, and 57. Two men aged 40 and 32 were also injured. All are receiving the necessary medical care. A transport company, several private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged," the JMA said.







