Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops attacked 11 settlements, without casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the towns of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Shevchenko village, Dachne, Ivanopillia, Romanivka, Stavky, and Uspenivka. A total of 2,966 hostile attacks on the frontline and residential areas were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Private houses were damaged in Hannivka of the Kurakhivka district.

On 16 November around 10.00 a.m., the village of Shevchenko was shelled, as a result of which a private house was destroyed. There was no information about the victims.

On the same day, at 10:30 a.m., an enemy drone hit the facade of a shop in one of the neighborhoods of the southern part of Pokrovsk. The city is now completely under the sights of FPV drones.

Russians shelled Romanivka with artillery, damaging 24 houses.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers shelled the estuary with Smerch MLRS, damaging 3 apartment buildings and an administrative building.

As a result of hostile shelling in Druzhkivka, 18 private houses and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Russia dropped 6 FAB bombs with a UMPK module on Kostyantynivka, damaging 1 apartment building and 8 private houses, businesses, and the power grid.

In Ivanopillya, 10 private houses, an educational institution, and a power line were destroyed by an FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar districts, 12 private houses, a multi-story building, and a religious building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 17 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 159 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 10 children.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants carry out an air strike on Ivanopillya in Donetsk region: an administrative building is destroyed, and a dozen residential buildings are damaged. Photo report

















