Car with AFU soldier was blown up: SSU exposes Russian GRU agent group in Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A Russian military intelligence agent group that committed terrorist attacks and spied on the Defence Forces was exposed in Kharkiv.

For example, in June 2024, attackers blew up the car of an Armed Forces serviceman, causing the defender to be seriously injured. They tracked down the car's parking place in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it.

"The enemy cell consisted of four local residents: a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military man and two unemployed people. The group's activities were coordinated by a DPR special forces militant fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front and collaborating with Russian aggressors. On his instructions, after blowing up the car of a Ukrainian soldier, the agents were preparing the next terrorist attack against the Defence Forces. To do this, they made another explosive device and tried to hide it in a pre-arranged cache," the statement said.

They were also tasked with tracking down and derailing a railway train that was transporting military equipment to the frontline.

All four members of the group were detained by the SSU CI.

One of them was detained red-handed in a forest belt, where he was trying to hide a box with an explosive device in a cache. The other agents were detained at their residences. During the searches, explosives were seized from them, as well as mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of the crimes.

Currently, all have been notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

The issue of additional qualification of the agents' crimes under Articles 113 (sabotage) and 258 (terrorist act) is being resolved.

They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

UOC-MP cleric in Zhytomyr region served suspicion notice for justifying enemy and imposing pro-Russian views on parishioners - SSU. PHOTO










