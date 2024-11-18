ENG
Ukrainian Air Defense shoots down 176 Russian air targets in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, the Air Defence units of the Land Forces destroyed 176 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the telegram channel of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Air defence forces were destroyed, in particular:

  • X-101 missiles - 10 units;
  • UAV Shahed-131/136 - 117 units;
  • UAV Orlan 10/30 - 8 units;
  • Zala UAV - 16 units;
  • Supercam UAV - 9 units;
  • Lancet UAV - 11 units;
  • UAV "Molniya" - 1 unit.
  • UAV "Privet-82" - 2 units;
  • UAV "Granat" - 2 units.

Результати роботи ППО

Read more: Iskander-M was shot down by air defense forces in Odesa. Unfortunately, downed target fell on residential sector - Air Force

