Iskander-M was shot down by air defense forces in Odesa. Unfortunately, downed target fell on residential sector - Air Force

The Air Force said that the Iskander-M ballistic missile that fell in Odesa was shot down by air defense forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Air Force.

"At 11.57, the enemy attacked Odesa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, which was shot down by air defense. Unfortunately, the downed enemy missile landed in the residential sector of the city's Prymorskyi district and caused a lot of grief. There are dead and wounded. We express our condolences to the families and friends," the statement said.

At 11:45 a.m., on the approach to Odesa, air defense forces also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV, which was probably sent to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

"The enemy is insidious and ruthless... Odesa is constantly under the occupiers' guns - terrorists deliberately strike densely populated cities with missiles of various types and attack UAVs, knowing that there will be civilian casualties.



We call on all citizens not to ignore the air alert, to respond quickly to warnings.

Take care of yourself and your families," they added.

Shelling of Odesa on November 18

On November 18, Russian invaders fired a missile at Odesa. As a result of the shelling, 8 people were killed and about 20 wounded.