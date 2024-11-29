State Emergency Service shows consequences of enemy UAV hit in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On 28 November, at around 23:00, an enemy UAV hit caused the outer skin of a building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv to catch fire.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Upon arrival, the rescuers found that as a result of the UAV falling into an open area near the two-storey building of the children's clinic, the outer cladding of the facade, the entrance group of the building and windows were damaged. When firefighters arrived, there was no fire. An ambulance crew hospitalised a security guard of the healthcare facility with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion," the rescuers said.

Read more: Fire in Kyiv clinic extinguished, one person injured



