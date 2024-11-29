Enemy massively attacked Odesa region with drones at night, there are wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 November, the Russian armed forces carried out another massive UAV attack in Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Odesa region.

In three settlements of Odesa district, 13 residential and country houses, garages and other outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.

The enemy also hit the port and transport infrastructure of Odesa region.

"The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

Read more: In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with MLRS "Grad", in morning they attacked city with kamikaze drone













