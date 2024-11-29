ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10778 visitors online
News Photo
1 507 0

Enemy massively attacked Odesa region with drones at night, there are wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 November, the Russian armed forces carried out another massive UAV attack in Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Odesa region.

In three settlements of Odesa district, 13 residential and country houses, garages and other outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.

The enemy also hit the port and transport infrastructure of Odesa region.

"The inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

Read more: In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with MLRS "Grad", in morning they attacked city with kamikaze drone

Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада
Обстріл Одещини 28 листопада

Author: 

drone (1569) shoot out (12893) Odeska region (609)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 