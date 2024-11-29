3 "Ai-Petri" electronic warfare systems were handed over to OC "South". PHOTOS

The leader of the "European Solidarity" party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, handed over three "Ai-Petri SV" counter-intelligence systems to one of the units of OC "South".

According to him, this system is proving to be effective not only in the fight against "Lancets", "Orlans" and "Zalas", but also helps to down enemy UAVs.

"Destroyed infrastructure, dozens of people killed and hundreds of wounded are the terrible consequences of these bombs. Our system for countering enemy technical intelligence has already proven to be a good tool to combat these weapons. The combat record of the units operating the 'Ai-Petri SV' includes cases of successful "neutralisation" of GABs. In order to save as many lives as possible, we are steadily increasing the production of our countering technical intelligence systems to provide better coverage of the frontline areas where our infantry and artillery are operating," he said.

The pick-up trucks, which are handed over to the "Ai-Petri" crews, are equipped with a six-lane electronic warfare system. The kit also includes charging stations, generators, and starlinks.

