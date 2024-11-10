"Ai-Petri" complexes showed excellent results and already cover up to thousand kilometers of front: test footage has been published. VIDEO

The Ai-Petri SV technical intelligence countermeasures systems already cover almost a thousand kilometres of the contact line.

The leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, said this during a test of equipment in conditions close to the frontline, Censor.NET reports, citing the press centreof the party.

"The complex has shown excellent results. Today, representatives of the Armed Forces, the General Staff, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Security Service of Ukraine were present here. We demonstrated the technical capabilities of the systems, which are now performing their combat missions at the frontline very effectively," the fifth president said.

The military experts explain how the testing takes place: "We are in conditions close to combat. We are now seeing a combat formation consisting of Ai-Petri and a radar station. We are conducting an experiment to counter the enemy's targeting systems, which directly provide additional guidance to adjust the CABs. These systems are also used in other means of destruction to ensure the accuracy of targeting our positions. As a rule, these are Zala, Orlan, and Superkam UAVs.

"In Donetsk region, we encountered KABs. We countered them. As practice has shown, some of them fall without exploding. And the bomb itself lies either in the middle of the field or in some kind of plantation," the military said.

"The radar tracks the target, and we build up the jamming capability one by one in order to assess the greatest effectiveness," the expert explains.

"We already have positive experience in combat conditions. We have to be proactive. Depending on this, we use more systems - three, five, and so on. Right now, we are conducting an experiment to understand how dense the jamming should be. This is the number of satellites that the drone can see now. That is, a maximum of 13. It is now gaining altitude. We need to have zero satellites. That is, we are visually observing the impact of the "Ai-Petri" in real time from inside the vehicle itself," the military explains.

"A few months ago, there were areas on the frontline where there were no Ai-Petri systems. Today, there are already Ai-Petri systems in each area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group and the tactical group, and they continue to be deployed. The main task is to cover artillery units and all other units of the Defence Forces involved in offensive and counter-offensive assault operations. That is, we interact with all units. As soon as the Ai-Petri appears in the strip under the unified control of our monitoring centre, we bring the information to all commanders of structural units, brigades, and individual battalions, and they know that they are already protected," the experts explain.

"When we were not there, there were more hits from Lancets on our artillery systems and positions. When our systems appeared, the number of arrivals decreased," the military states.

We are also working on a position to cover critical energy infrastructure, control points, and medical facilities.

"It doesn't mean that you put a device on your house and it works - it doesn't work like that. A whole large area is covered. Of course, we do not say the technical characteristics, but there are interceptor drones and turrets," Poroshenko said.

He noted that not a single penny has been allocated from the state budget for Ai-Petri. Poroshenko thanked the volunteers, teams and local communities that provide subventions for funding the project. As you know, Poroshenko himself has already financed the project for more than UAH 200 million.

"Today, almost 50 systems transferred to the Armed Forces and the National Guard are operating in assault brigades and monitoring centres. The overlapping defence line, the line of contact, is rapidly reaching thousands of kilometres. For me, today was a day of summing up certain results. This is what a united team of professionals does. The complexes have shown excellent results. It's nice to see all the participants' eyes shining. They dreamed of such complexes. And we are doing everything possible to make this dream come true," Poroshenko said.

A year ago, Petro Poroshenko announced an investment of UAH 150 million in the development of the latest system for countering technical intelligence, Ai-Petri SV. The project is now rapidly scaling up.

"This is not only and not so much electronic warfare. This is cybersecurity, which has unique properties, developed by our team's specialists - programmers and engineers. Today, neither the Armed Forces of Ukraine nor the enemy has anything like it. But we have already established mass production," Poroshenko said.

He also explained why he decided to invest in this development.

"I had no other choice because I had never seen anything like it. I invested in research and development when we did not have a single model that worked effectively. But I believe in our team, I believe in programmers, I believe in engineers. And I believe in the unique skills of those crews who are now applying this cyber defence directly on the contact line," Poroshenko said.