Attack by "Shaheds" on Vinnytsia region: house was burning in Haisyn region (updated). PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 4 December 2024, Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia region with drones.

Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia region with drones.

As noted, a private house caught fire in Haisyn district as a result of a UAV crash.

"Fortunately, the five people who lived there were not injured. The building is partially destroyed. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the statement said.

According to the National Police, fortunately, the 34-year-old couple and their three children, aged 7, 9, and 12, managed to escape the house and were not injured.Law enforcers report that a residential building, a car and outbuildings were damaged.

To recap, according to the Air Force, air defense systems shot down 29 of the 50 Russian UAVs launched, 18 were lost in the area. Censor.NET also reported that air defense forces were operating in the Cherkasy region at night. In addition, a "Shahed" hit a yard in a village in the Chernihiv region, damaging houses.