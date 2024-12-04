Air defense shot down 29 of the 50 launched Russian UAVs, 18 were lost to tracking, 1 flew to TOT. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.
Thus, on the night of December 4, the Russian Federation fired a Kh-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 50 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Millerovo.
"As of 09.00 a.m., units of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 29 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions," the statement said.
18 drones were lost locally, and 1 left the controlled airspace in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory.
