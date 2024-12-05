Ukrainian musician and DJ Yurii Melofon died at front. PHOTO

On 2 December, a well-known Ukrainian musician Yurii Melofon was killed while performing a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the singer Lavika (Liubov Yunak) reported the death of her colleague on Instagram.

"We've known each other since 2012 and together we remixed Lavika's music tracks, which conquered and set hearts on fire. And you've probably heard them and know them, you just don't know it's him because I was in the videos. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yura was the first of all my friends to write to me and ask what he needed in terms of volunteers. He lived in Odesa and somehow got his act together very quickly, while I was recovering and in a stupor," the artist wrote.

She stressed that Yurii was a very kind person, always trying to help others and encouraging them to never give up.

"The last message was wishing me a happy birthday. Then there was his fundraising, which we closed. And now he is gone. He has a son, a family... Eternal memory to the Hero," the singer said.

By the way, Yurii Melofon was an artist of Moon Records. He also wrote his own music and collaborated with Ukrainian artists.

