Man posed as woman to cross Polish border - SBGS. PHOTOS

At the "Yahodyn" checkpoint, border guards stopped a man posing as a woman using forged documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, during the registration of the train to Polish Kholm, the passenger presented a passport in the name of Ivanka for inspection, which raised doubts among border guards because of his appearance, which looked like a man. To confirm his gender, the person also presented a birth certificate, which he allegedly received after changing his name and gender.

During the inspection, it turned out that he had no medical certificate of gender reassignment. Eventually, the passenger admitted that he was a man named Ivan, who had not undergone any surgeries and had no plans to do so.

Border guards reported signs of a criminal offence under Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Forgery of documents") to the National Police. In addition, administrative materials were drawn up against the 25-year-old resident of Kyiv region for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

Read more: SBGS: 18 border guards detained for corruption since beginning of year. INFOGRAPHICS





See more: Service dog helps border guards detain offenders in mountains - SBGS. PHOTOS