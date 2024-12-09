Ukrainian robotic system Droid TW with Browning machine gun is authorized for use – MoD. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for use in the army a Ukrainian robotic combat system on a tracked platform with a Browning 12.7 machine gun - Droid TW 12.7.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the system has proven its reliability during combat tests.

Specifications of Droid TW 12.7:

12.7 mm machine gun;

tracked platform for the most difficult conditions;

remote control via tablet;

is digitally connected.

"In modern warfare, technology plays a crucial role in ensuring an advantage on the battlefield. The codification and authorization for use of the Ukrainian robotic complex Droid TW 12.7 is a significant step towards introducing innovations into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are codifying samples that are becoming a reliable tool for our defenders, helping them perform tasks in the most difficult conditions. Our advantage is a high-tech army capable of withstanding modern challenges," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov.





