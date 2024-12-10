Hearing cases during daytime, shooting down drones at night: judges from Kyiv region work in mobile air defence group. PHOTOS

A group of judges in Kyiv region joined the mobile air defence group.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Reuters article.

Thus, the publication tells about one of these judges, Vladyslav Tsukurov, who holds the position of judge-speaker of the Bila Tserkva City District Court.

"By day, he helps keep the wartime judicial system going, ruling over civil and criminal cases outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. By night, he joins a volunteer force mostly made up of fellow judges, law enforcement officials and other public servants shining searchlights into the sky, trying to spot Russian drones and shoot them down with machine guns," Reuters writes.

Judges are exempt from conscription. But he said he joined the defence after his daughters decided to stay in the country.

"As a father, I must protect them. My family chose Ukraine," Tsukurov explained.

The "Mriia" Volunteer Force, of which the judge is a member, was formed by a judge of the Constitutional Court in 2022.

"We are all judges from different courts, we find a common language. And I believe this is one of the best teams," he said.

"The only thing is fatigue. Lately, air-raid alarms have been ringing all night. Then you go to work and... you need to listen to cases," added his fellow judge Leonid Merzlyi.

