Oleh Sarelo, film editor of "Real Story" project, died at front. PHOTO

Oleh Sarelo, a defender of Ukraine and film editor of the "Real Story" project, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, the "Real Story" project and "1+1 Media" reported this on their Facebook pages.

Oleh joined the Armed Forces six months ago and served in the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

"He edited more than half of our programmes, he was very talented and very responsible. Oleh is survived by his 10-year-old son and wife.

This terrible war takes away the best and the brightest from us. Rest in peace, my friend. Eternal glory to you," wrote Akim Halimov, head of the "Real Story" project.

Oleh Sarelo grew up in Prymorsk, a city near the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. He joined "The Real Story" project two years ago.

"Back then, we got a reliable, trouble-free, extremely humble and undoubtedly talented person to join the team. It was a complete match. Our Oleh always felt what we wanted to say in the episode, what mood to convey. We learnt to understand each other without words. And most importantly, we always knew that Oleh would not let us down. Oleh was growing professionally, learning new things. He dreamed of becoming a film director and writing himself. He did his work with love and imagination, giving it his all. Along with him, our project grew. You, our viewers, wrote us many warm comments about the beautifully chosen video sequences and music. In fact, it is priceless to have such a person by your side," wrote the project colleagues.

"Oleh was a talented man, and he brought his own vision to every episode he worked on. Six months ago, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and bravely defended us from the enemy to the last.

On behalf of the entire 1+1 media team, we express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. This is a huge loss for us, for everyone who knew Oleh, and, of course, for Ukraine," 1+1 said in a statement.

