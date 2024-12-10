Ukrainian soldier Bohdan Lehkyi was killed while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO
A soldier from Kherson region, Bohdan Lehkyi, died in the war with the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the Kherson National Technical University, Censor.NET informs with reference to the "Most" publication.
As noted, the 32-year-old soldier was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk sector.
Bohdan studied at Kherson National Technical University and graduated in 2014.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the film editor of the "Real Story" project, Oleh Sarelo, died at the frontline
