Two ruscists who tortured and raped mother of Ukrainian law enforcement officer during occupation of Izium have been identified. PHOTO

Two Russian occupiers were served suspicion notices in absentia. They kidnapped and tortured the mother of a Ukrainian law enforcement officer during the occupation of Izium, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the suspects are an assistant grenade launcher of the 1st rifle squad of the 3rd rifle platoon of the 1st rifle company of the 3rd rifle battalion of the 204th regiment of the "DPR" and the commander of the 607th reconnaissance group of the Special Forces Centre of the North Caucasus District of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, in July 2022, in Izium, the suspects, together with other occupiers, broke into a house where a woman, the mother of a current Ukrainian law enforcement officer, lived. They detained her and took her to a torture chamber set up on the territory of the railway hospital.

Read more: Torture by Russian Federation of captured Ukrainian civilians and soldiers is crime against humanity - UN Independent Commission

The 'DPR' militant systematically raped the woman and committed sexual assaults against her. In addition, he exerted psychological pressure on the woman: he threatened to kill her, as well as to strip her completely, tie her up in the square, take her picture and send it to his law enforcement son.

"During one of the interrogations, the occupiers connected wires to the victim's legs and switched on the electricity. The victim suffered severe physical pain, fell to the floor several times, but was forced to get up and was repeatedly shocked. The occupiers also handcuffed the woman's hands, put a gas mask over her face, hung her from the ceiling by handcuffs and beat her body with a belt," the prosecutor's office described the ruscists' crimes.

The suspects kept the victim in a torture chamber from 1 to 10 July 2022. During the period of her unlawful detention, the woman attempted suicide due to mental trauma.

The issue of putting the suspects on the wanted list is being resolved. The identification of all the occupiers involved in the crime is ongoing.