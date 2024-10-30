Torture by Russian Federation of captured Ukrainian civilians and soldiers is crime against humanity - UN Independent Commission

Russian authorities commit torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, which are classified as crimes against humanity.

This is stated in the report of the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The UN commission established that the use of torture by the Russian authorities is a war crime.

Based on the received evidence, it can be asserted that the Russian authorities acted within the framework of a coordinated state policy of torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war and in this way committed a crime against humanity," said the head of the Commission, Eric Mese.

The systematic nature of torture

The report states that Ukrainian civilian and military prisoners are tortured in all occupied regions of Ukraine, as well as in detention centers on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Torture of Ukrainians is a common practice, and the common patterns in different places of detention indicate their systematic nature.

The Commission identified additional common elements related to the transfer of violent practices from detention facilities in the Russian Federation to similar institutions in the Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine.

Former prisoners repeatedly described the same brutal methods of intimidation, suppression, humiliation, coercion, and punishment.

Recorded evidence of torture

The evidence received by the commission proves that the Russian authorities involved employees of certain services and security agencies from Russia in various places of deprivation of liberty in the occupied territories of Ukraine. These services and bodies acted in a coordinated manner and with a specific division of responsibilities during torture.

In addition, sexual violence as a form of torture, mostly against male prisoners, was a regular occurrence in detention facilities controlled by the Russian authorities. One of the captives stated that he had been shocked in the genitals at least six times with an electric shocker.

Victims and witnesses repeatedly mentioned the involvement of high-ranking officials of correctional institutions, as well as orders received by less high-ranking personnel. Many of these workers resorted to torture openly, with a clear sense of impunity.

Victims described physical pain and injuries with long-term or irreversible consequences and noted the severe psychological difficulties they faced.

The commission also found that Russian detention facilities often lack medical care or deliberately deny treatment to detainees even if they are injured, ill, or in need of post-torture care.

One Ukrainian serviceman told the UN commission that despite being seriously injured in the blast, his numerous pleas for medical help were ignored. In the end, due to untimely treatment, he had to amputate part of his foot.

The impact of massive attacks by the Russian Federation on energy

The report emphasizes that Russia's continuous massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have led to blackouts that have affected millions of Ukrainian civilians.

The blackouts, among other things, limited access to health care and education, which particularly severely affected children, the elderly, people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Victims noted feelings of stress, anxiety, and isolation.

The commission continues to investigate attacks using explosive weapons that have affected civilians and facilities on both sides of the front line, including medical and cultural facilities protected by international law, the report said.