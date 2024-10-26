UN Secretary General is prohibited from meeting with persons who have ICC arrest warrant - Kyslytsia

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsya, noted that the visit of the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russia and a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin contradict the UN's line of support for the work of the International Criminal Court.

He wrote about this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Kyslytsia emphasized that the UN Secretary-General is prohibited from meeting with persons who have an ICC arrest warrant.

The diplomat recalled the guidelines for potential meetings between representatives of the UN Secretariat and persons subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, which were approved by Guterres' predecessor, Ban Ki-moon.

"In 2013, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon issued guidelines governing any potential meeting between a representative of the UN Secretariat and a person subject to an ICC arrest warrant," said the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

According to Kyslytsya, according to the guidelines, the Secretary-General and his deputies may from time to time engage in direct contact with such a person only "to address fundamental issues" affecting the ability of the UN and its various offices, programs, and funds to carry out their mandate in the country concerned, including on vital security issues."

An arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

Guterres' visit to Russia

As a reminder, the BRICS summit began in Kazan on October 22, 2024.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is attended by 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip due to a head injury he suffered shortly before the summit.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived at the summit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres damages the reputation of the UN.

It later became known that Guterres had called for a just peace in Ukraine at the BRICS summit.

During the BRICS summit in Kazan, Guterres also told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a violation of the UN Charter and international law.