Three ruscists who tortured civilian from Izium to death have been identified. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers identified Russian military personnel who abducted and tortured a civilian to death in the spring of 2022 during the occupation of Izium in the Kharkiv region.

As noted, in the spring of 2022, the occupiers forcibly took the man from his home and took him to a torture chamber, where the 57-year-old resident of Izium died of torture.

From him, the occupiers wanted to obtain information about the locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities and the movement of Ukrainian military equipment.

Law enforcement officials said that after processing and analysing a large amount of information, the police identified three more Russian occupiers.

Details of the war crime

"In the spring of 2022, the occupiers arrived in two cars at the victim's home, where they forced him into a vehicle and took him to a so-called torture chamber. The Russian soldiers kept hitting the man, asking him for information about the locations of the Armed Forces facilities he knew and the movement of Ukrainian military equipment. In a few hours, the man died from the torture," the statement said.

Then the villagers buried the deceased in a mass grave.

A forensic medical examination, which confirmed multiple fractures on the victim's body and head, became possible only after the de-occupation of the seized city.





Suspicions of ruscists

Based on the totality of the evidence collected, investigators served three representatives of the Russian occupation army suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects face life imprisonment for violating the laws and customs of war.