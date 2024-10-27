Soldiers of 5th Brigade capture Russian invader near Bakhmut. VIDEO
During an operation to retake a lost position, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade near Bakhmut captured a Russian invader. The Ukrainian soldiers conducted a swift attack, surrounding the enemy and forcing him to surrender.
The video of the combat work was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
