Soldiers of 5th Brigade capture Russian invader near Bakhmut. VIDEO

During an operation to retake a lost position, soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade near Bakhmut captured a Russian invader. The Ukrainian soldiers conducted a swift attack, surrounding the enemy and forcing him to surrender.

The video of the combat work was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

