Hockey players Bohdan Titov and Maksym Brahin were killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 6. PHOTO

On 6 December, two Ukrainian athletes, hockey players Bohdan Titov and Maksym Brahin, were killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Both athletes were 27 years old.

It is noted that they played for the amateur hockey team 'Aurora'.

Bohdan Titov was the team captain, and Maksym Brahin combined playing for the club with coaching: he taught young hockey players at a local children's and youth school.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 6

On December 6, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. As reported, a 4-month-old girl was among the wounded in Zaporizhzhia. A service station was destroyed.

As a result of the Russian attack, 10 people were killed and 27 were injured.

As reported, December 7 is the Day of Mourning in the Zaporizhzhia region.

