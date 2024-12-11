Volunteer from Belarus with call sign Gaz was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

An International Legion soldier, a 25-year-old Belarusian citizen with the call sign Gaz, was killed in action for Ukraine.

According to local media, the death of the soldier was reported by his friends on social media, and the Belarusian volunteer has already been buried.

What is known about the deceased volunteer?

It is known that the volunteer was born in Navapolatsk, Belarus, and lived in Moscow from the age of 16, where he moved to his father, a Russian citizen. Gaz had both Belarusian and Russian citizenship.

Before the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, he lived in Moscow, where he worked as a commercial development director for an auto parts company and was far from politics.

Fought for Ukraine in the ranks of the International Legion

In April this year, in an interview with the Belarusian newspaper "Dzerkalo", Gaz said that due to the intensification of military propaganda in Russia, he returned to Belarus in August 2022, where he realised he was a Belarusian patriot.

At the end of 2023, he finally decided to fight for Ukraine and applied to the International Legion.

I am very glad I have made this choice. My only regret is that I did not go to Ukraine earlier," he said at the time.

According to the publication, in the spring of 2024, when Gaz was interviewed, he had already completed training courses and participated in combat operations. In between, he was learning to fly FPV drones.

The newspaper adds that the Belarusian soldier's family did not support his choice, and his father, who lives in Russia, even cut off contact with him.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of 2014, about 60 Belarusians have died for the independence and freedom of Ukraine. The names of many of them are not disclosed due to the threat of persecution of their relatives in Belarus.