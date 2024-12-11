ENG
Russians shelled Nikopol district almost 30 times, one person wounded. PHOTOS

On 11 December, Russians attacked Nikopol district almost 30 times, using drones and artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities. A 44-year-old man was wounded. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote.

Also, 6 private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the area. The infrastructure, hotel, and administrative building were damaged. There is destruction on the territory of the lyceum.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 11 грудня

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 11 грудня
Автомобіль пошкоджений російським обстрілом

