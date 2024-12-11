Russians shelled Nikopol district almost 30 times, one person wounded. PHOTOS
On 11 December, Russians attacked Nikopol district almost 30 times, using drones and artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"The enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities. A 44-year-old man was wounded. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote.
Also, 6 private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the area. The infrastructure, hotel, and administrative building were damaged. There is destruction on the territory of the lyceum.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password