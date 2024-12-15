Nebytov on terrorist attack in Dnipro: Russia is trying to undermine situation inside Ukraine, split society. PHOTOS

The bombings, car arsons, and destruction of infrastructure are all deliberate acts of sabotage by the Russian Federation, and the Russians are trying to weaken not only the Ukrainian security and defence forces, but also the entire society and Ukraine as a whole.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the deputy head of the National Police, chief of the criminal police, Andrii Nebytov.

"Another terrorist attack, this time in Dnipro, which resulted in injuries to police and military personnel, is not just an echo of the frontline. The Russians spare no resources to kill defenders and law enforcement officers in the rear, but the enemy's goal is to weaken not only the Ukrainian security and defence forces, but also the entire society and the entire state.

By recruiting terrorist bombers among traitorous citizens, Russia is trying to undermine the situation inside the country and split society. All these bombings, car arsons, and destruction of infrastructure are deliberate sabotage, which is simultaneously reinforced by the enemy's information and psychological attacks to discredit the military and the entire law enforcement system," Nebytov said.

The deputy head of the National Police also stressed that there are "experts" who broadcast narratives about "300,000 police officers" and "sending everyone to the frontline".

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi have repeatedly informed that there are 100,000 police officers in Ukraine, 10% of whom are already at war in the hottest spots. Another 25%, which is about a quarter of the personnel, are serving in the regions where hostilities are taking place. At the same time, about 40-45% of police officers are involved in security and defence functions, namely combat missions, demining, evacuation of people from dangerous areas, and ensuring security at the border. In addition, we are responsible for maintaining the crime situation and law and order within the state. This is a job that no one can do instead of the police," he added.

According to Nebytov, Russia is spending huge efforts to create the image it wants on social media: "This fake reality is aimed at reducing or even levelling the support of our defenders by society, at destroying the law enforcement system."

Nebytov published a photo of a detained suspect in the Dnipro terrorist attack.









Terrorist attack in Dnipro on 14 December

As a reminder, an explosion occurred in Dnipro on 14 December in one of the city's central districts. Later, Dnipro police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained a suspect in the terrorist attack near one of the administrative buildings in the city's central district on Saturday, 14 December.