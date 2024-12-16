Ruscists attacked Kherson region with drones in morning: woman was killed in Beryslav. PHOTO

Russian occupants are insidiously attacking civilian buildings in Kherson region. Today, the enemy attacked a shop in Beryslav with a UAV. In Antonivka, an 81-year-old man was injured as a result of a strike from a Russian drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutor's office.

At around 08:30, Russians attacked an elderly man with a drone in Antonivka. The 81-year-old local resident sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to his shin and foot as a result of the UAV's explosive drop. The victim was hospitalised.

At the same time, racists attacked a UAV in Kherson. A 60-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone. He received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim was hospitalised.

At around 10:00, Russian army personnel dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle on a shop in Beryslav, Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 53-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Shelling in the Kherson region over the past day

On 15 December, in the Kherson district, the regional centre, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka and Stanislav came under hostile fire. In the Beryslav district, the enemy attacked Novoraysk. This was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

At midnight, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Shyroka Balka with a kamikaze drone. Kherson, Bilozerka, Antonivka and Prydniprovske were also attacked by such UAVs.

Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kherson and Novoraysk also came under artillery fire. A bus was damaged by enemy shells in Dniprovskyi district and a private house in the coastal part of Korabelnyi district.





Late in the evening, Russians dropped explosives from a UAV in the Pivdennyi neighbourhood. The explosion injured a 55-year-old man. He was hospitalised with a diagnosis of explosive trauma, closed head injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his arm.