Warhead of downed Russian X-59 missile neutralized in Sumy region. PHOTO

In Sumy region, explosive experts defused a warhead of a Russian X-59 guided missile that did not explode during the fall after being "landed" by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the Sumy region Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on 20 December, the rocket fell on a field near one of the settlements of the Sumy region. It was found by local residents.

Upon arriving at the scene and examining the crash site, explosive experts determined that these were the wreckage of a Russian X-59 air-to-surface missile. Its warhead, which weighs over 280 kilograms, did not explode.

The missile was neutralised and then taken to a safe place to be destroyed by detonation.

