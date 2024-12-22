Consequences of Shahed’s wreckage falling on high-rise building in Brovary. PHOTOS

Today, on 22 December, at 00:30, a UAV debris hit caused a fire on the roof and elevator room of a 25-storey residential building in Brovary, Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Rescuers evacuated the building's residents. The fire was extinguished over an area of 30 square metres. There were no casualties or injuries.

According to the National Police, two high-rise buildings were damaged in the Kyiv region.

In one of the buildings, debris fell on the roof, causing a fire in the lift shaft. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers, and no one was injured. Windows and a car were damaged in another building.

Two investigative teams, four teams of the Brovary Patrol Police response teams, and police explosives experts were deployed to the scene.

The police assisted the residents and documented another crime of the aggressor state.

