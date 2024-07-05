Second Ukrainian Army recruiting center is opened in Brovary, Kyiv region

A recruitment center was opened in Brovary today in the premises of the ASC. This is the second such center operating in the Kyiv region. And the 26th in Ukraine.

As noted, the recruitment center will provide community members with all the necessary information about the possibility of voluntarily joining the army: what military units and vacancies are available, whether civilian experience is taken into account, and how to go through all the steps - from the TCR to the desired unit.

According to Oleksii Bezhevets, the Defense Ministry's authorized representative for recruitment, the center's recruiters help those who want to join the army at all stages of recruitment.

"This connection is not interrupted. Until a person gets to his military unit, there is always the possibility to call. If there are any misunderstandings, problems - someone does not accept your status as a volunteer fighter, someone does not accept the document (letter of introduction - Ed.) that you were given - there is an opportunity to raise this issue. We get involved. We make lists every week. We communicate with the General Staff. We want these people to get to their military units and take their positions," Bezhevets said.

A visit to a recruiting center is not non-committing.

"'Your documents are not checked here. Our task is to help you find yourself in the army. They don't issue draft notices here. It is forbidden to hold mobilization activities in the ASCs where recruitment centers are located," the official emphasized.

According to the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense, more than 9,000 citizens have applied to the recruiting centers since they opened. More than a thousand of them are at different stages of registration. Hundreds of them have already joined the military.

By the end of the year, another fifteen recruiting centers will be opened in Ukraine. They are to be located in all regions.

