How to find out if there is fine from TCR: Explanation of Ministry of Justice

Information about the fine from the TCR can be found in the Automated System of Enforcement Proceedings (ASEP).

This was reported by the Ministry's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"If the TCR imposes a fine on a person who evades military registration, and this person is in no hurry to voluntarily pay it, this may result in the arrest of funds in the debtor's accounts, further write-offs from these accounts, as well as the seizure of property for the purpose of its further sale," the Ministry of Justice explained.

A person can find out whether enforcement proceedings have been opened against him or her directly through the ASEP without having to visit the relevant state enforcement service body.

How can you find out if you have a fine?

You should use the Automated System of Enforcement Proceedings. You can search by your name and surname. It is in the ASEP that enforcement documents, documents of enforcement proceedings are registered and all enforcement actions are recorded.

The Automated Enforcement Proceedings System is a computer program that collects, stores, records, searches, summarizes, and provides information on enforcement proceedings, forms the Unified Register of Debtors, and protects against unauthorized access.

To do this, you need to go to the ASEP.

The search is performed by the following parameters:

surname, name, patronymic;

day, month, year of birth of the debtor - an individual and the surname, name, patronymic (if any) of the enforcement applicant - an individual;

name, identification code in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations for

the legal entity-debtor and the enforcement applicant;

number of the enforcement proceedings.

