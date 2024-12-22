Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired upon 8 localities, killing one person and wounding another. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled 8 localities in the Donetsk region yesterday: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the villages of Hrishyno, Stinky, Udachne, and Yarova. 79 civilian objects were damaged, including 46 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk regional police and the head of the regional police department Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russians dropped four FAB 250 bombs on Udachne. The enemy struck a residential area. Rescuers recovered the body of a man born in 1999 from the rubble. 11 private houses were damaged. In total, rescuers dismantled 1 tonne of building structures.





Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk with 5 FAB-250 bombs and a UAV. On 21 December, at 10.00 a FAB-250 with a UMPC module struck the central part of Pokrovsk, damaging it:

municipal buildings;

9 private houses;

1 apartment building. There was no information about the victims.

At 10.20 a "Molniya-2" attack UAV was fired upon, damaging the property of a motor transport company, namely:

petrol station premises;

2 buses. There was no information on casualties.

Around 11:40 a.m., the western part of the town was shelled, as a result of which a workshop of one of the industrial private enterprises of Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

The enemy dropped 5 FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka and then shelled the town with artillery, damaging 8 houses, garages, vehicles and infrastructure.

Three houses were damaged in Lyman.

The occupiers shelled Yarova with Smerch multiple rocket launchers - 3 houses, a garage, an outbuilding and cars were damaged.

In the village of Stinky, a FAB-250 bomb damaged 9 private houses, a car and a power line.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 6 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 21 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 612 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the frontline.