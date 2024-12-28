UAV production in Ukraine reached unprecedented scale in 2024. More than 96% of drones for Defense Forces are Ukrainian, - Umierov. INFOGRAPHICS

In 2024, Ukraine significantly developed its defence industry. The drone industry has been significantly developed in our country, reaching unprecedented production volumes this year.

This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"96.2% is the share of Ukrainian drones among all UAVs for the Defence Forces this year.

Thanks to the Ministry of Defence's orders for domestic production, we meet the key needs of our soldiers while reducing dependence on supplies from partners," Umierov said.

According to him, in particular, in 2024, Ukrainian enterprises manufactured and assembled:

more than 1.5 million FPV drones

attack copter-bombers

kamikaze planes

reconnaissance wing drones

long-range deepstrike drones

"These figures demonstrate a new level of efficiency in the interaction between the state and Ukrainian UAV manufacturers. Cooperation with domestic enterprises will be our priority in 2025.

We support the Ukrainian economy and provide our soldiers with the best weapons for victory," Umierov added.